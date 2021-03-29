Inspired by Indian street food, Café Spice Naan Toasties are described by the brand as “an upgraded version of a grilled cheese sandwich made with authentic Indian flavors, fresh ingredients, gooey melted cheese and traditional naan bread.” Available in the deli section of grocery stores, the handheld items are ready to be eaten in minutes after being crisped up in the toaster oven. The flavorful meals can be enjoyed either at home or on the go, and come in three varieties: Chicken Tikka, creamy chicken and tikka masala complemented by melted cheddar jack cheese; Cauli Tikka (vegetarian), cauliflower roasted with tandoori spices, tossed with a tangy tikka masala sauce and topped with cheddar jack cheese; and Chutney Chicken, pieces of chicken smothered in a tangy cilantro-mint chutney and topped with a layer of sharp cheddar jack cheese. All three were developed by Café Spice Culinary Director Hari Nayak in emulation of one of his all-time favorite foods: an Indian grilled cheese sandwich popularly known as a “Mumbai Toastie.” A 8-ounce sandwich of any variety retails for a suggested price range of $5.99-$7.99. All Café Spice products are made with clean ingredients and humanely raised meats that are free of antibiotics.