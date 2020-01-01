Butterball Premium Snacks

As part of its renewed focus on innovation in the turkey space, Butterball has unveiled a product in a previously unexplored category for the iconic brand: snacking. Premium Snacks consist of high-quality seasoned turkey breast slices paired with unique sweet and savory sides. Inspired by distinct meal occasions, the three varieties in the line are Thanksgiving seasoned turkey breast with stuffing bites and dried cranberries (2.8 ounces), Citrus teriyaki seasoned turkey breast with sesame sticks and dried pineapple pieces (2.8 ounces), and Cajun seasoned turkey breast with cornbread crisps and dried apple pieces (2.4 ounces). Each convenient portion-controlled snack offers 100% all-natural turkey breast with 10 grams of protein, only 140 to 180 calories per serving, and generous portions of high-quality meat with lower sodium than comparable products. The suggested retail price is $3.49, with a recommended promotion of two for $6.