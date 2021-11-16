Ahead of Thanksgiving and the winter holidays, iconic turkey brand Butterball has rolled out a Boneless Turkey Breast Roast made from 100% breast meat and created to feed smaller gatherings in a convenient manner. Available in supermarket refrigerated sections, the offering eliminates thawing time, making it an attractive option for festive entertaining and other special occasions, as well as for easy meals year-round. The item is ready in less than two hours and can be prepared on a grill; in a smoker, pressure cooker or slow cooker; or using a range of other cooking methods. The Butterball Boneless Turkey Breast Roast is available at select retailers across the United States at the suggested retail price of $5.49 per pound.