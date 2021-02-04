Before the Butcher Debuts on Vejii’s Platform

Canadian company Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its U.S.-based subsidiary, Vejii Inc., is accommodating the growing number of consumers interested in reducing their meat consumption by partnering with plant-based producer Before the Butcher. As a result of the partnership, Before the Butcher's meat-alternative products are now available on ShopVejii.com, which includes exclusivity on the Mainstream line of burger products.

"We are proud to have online exclusivity for a high-quality line of products like Mainstream,'' said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii Holdings, which is based in Kelowna, British Columbia. "Our vegan marketplace offers a range of products which are accessible in a consolidated shopping experience. This provides incredible value for the Vejii shopper. We will continue to work hard for our customers to ensure they have access to the best brands at the best prices."

Vejii provides an online shopping experience for a broad cross-section of the plant-based market, encompassing vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and anyone looking to simply begin integrating more plant-based meals into their diet. It leverages technology integrations like smart lists, reorder features, subscription programs and artificial intelligence to enhance the customer experience.

Besides Mainstream, ShopVejii.com also includes Before the Butcher's full Uncut line, which consists of a plant-based burger, a plant-based savory chicken burger, a plant-based roasted turkey burger and a plant-based breakfast sausage patty. According to Before the Butcher, Uncut is one of the only plant-based meat alternatives that's priced similarly to a traditional beef patty.

"Not only does Before the Butcher offer great-tasting products, but the prices for its plant-based meat alternatives are comparable to those of a traditional beef product," added Zelickson. "Our mission is to make eating vegan, or simply integrating more plant-based foods into your life, simple and affordable. There is often a misconception that choosing a plant-based diet can be more expensive, so we are proud to be able to offer competitive prices for consumers, while also supporting small businesses across the U.S."

In addition to allowing for an increased margin, Vejii's direct relationship with Before the Butcher will allow for faster shipping times. Uncut and Mainstream products will be cold-packed and can be delivered within two to three business days across the United States. Vejii recently rolled out its Vejii Express service in February, providing guaranteed shipping within two business days for select products.