Bumble Bee Solid White Albacore Tuna

Bumble Bee’s Solid White Albacore tuna is a sustainably sourced, wild-caught, premium-quality lean protein with a fresh taste. It’s the perfect ingredient for any recipe and offers your shoppers a wealth of nutritional benefits.

At the Bumble Bee Seafood Company, we believe it’s our responsibility to love, nurture and protect our one global ocean. That is why we have committed $40M over the next five years to establish an Accelerator Fund dedicated to bringing forward bold solutions to the biggest challenges facing our industry, like reducing ocean plastic, improving global fisheries, and even finding viable seafood alternatives. We have also committed to a goal of making 98% of our product packaging recyclable by 2025, starting with eliminating plastic shrink on our canned tuna multipacks.

Protecting the ocean is the right thing to do for the planet, our business, and the billions who rely on seafood every day. To learn more about Bumble Bee products, visit BumbleBee.com. To learn more about our commitments to sustainability and social impact, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com.