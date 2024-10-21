Samyang Foods, the South Korea-based parent company of Buldak instant noodles, is giving American fans more ways to enjoy their signature spicy flavor with two products making their U.S. debut: Buldak Carbonara Dumplings and Buldak Sauce Sticks. Offering a unique spicy-meets-creamy taste experience, Buldak Carbonara Dumplings are packed with a mixture of vermicelli, cabbage, tofu, spring onion and Buldak Carbonara Hot Chicken Flavor sauce. All consumers need to do is heat them from frozen for a quick snack, appetizer or meal. Additionally, Buldak Hot Sauce is now available in to-go packets. Buldak Sauce Sticks come in bundles of 50 individual sauce packets (pictured) to add a dash of heat to any dish – anywhere, anytime. A 24-ounce package of Buldak Original Hot Dumplings retails for a suggested $7.99, while Buldak Sauce Sticks have a suggested retail price of $9.99 per 50-piece package.