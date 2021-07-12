Buitoni Ravioli with Impossible Beef

In a first for the refrigerated pasta category, Buitoni and Impossible Foods are rolling out ravioli filled with plant-based meat products at retail. The two varieties – Impossible Beef Made From Plants and Impossible Italian Sausage Made From Plants – both feature a three-cheese blend of ricotta, Grana Padano and Parmesan. The plant-based beef is seasoned with basil and spices, and offers the taste and texture of traditional ground beef, while Impossible Italian Sausage provides the taste and texture of traditional sausage with fennel and garlic flavors. The product line contains no rBST cheese, animal hormones or antibiotics, and is a good source of protein, with 13 grams per serving. Both easy-to-prepare options are ready in 6 minutes, just like traditional refrigerated ravioli. Refrigerated pasta consumption has exploded in the past two years as consumers look for quick, easy dinner solutions to enjoy at home and reproduce restaurant experiences, while at the same time they’re prioritizing products that they believe are better for their own health and that of the environment. Both varieties are available in 9-ounce packages for a suggested retail price of $6.99 each.