Buitoni Ravioli Flavor Additions

National refrigerated pasta and sauce brand Buitoni has introduced two additional SKUs, both of which offer twists on familiar Italian-inspired dishes. Ready in just six minutes, the convenient Pepperoni & Cheese and Chicken Parmesan meal solutions evoke a classic pizza topping and an Italian restaurant perennial, respectively, with even more varieties launching soon. The Pepperoni & Cheese Ravioli combine smoky and spicy pepperoni with creamy mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, while seasoned breaded chicken, zesty tomato sauce and grated cheese unite in the Chicken Parmesan Ravioli. With 13 grams of protein per serving, the large ravioli are packed with generous filling for a full flavor experience. A 20-ounce package feeding four retails for a suggested $8.99.