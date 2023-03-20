Budweiser Brewpub-Style Appetizers

Iconic Anheuser-Busch beer brand Budweiser has teamed with Rich Products Corp. on a line of frozen snacks and appetizers. The beer-inspired line offers Budweiser Meatballs (18 ounces), a hearty blend of chicken, beef and pork, accompanied by a Budweiser barbecue tossing sauce; Beer Battered Cheese Sticks (16 ounces), consisting of real white cheddar and mozzarella cheeses coated in a crispy beer batter, with 10 grams of protein per serving; Beer Battered Cheddar Cheese Curds (15 ounces), made with 100 percent authentic Wisconsin cheese curds, and then coated in a light, crispy golden beer batter; Beer Battered Pickles (16 ounces), dill pickle chips covered in a crispy beer batter, at just 160 calories per serving; Beer Battered Cheesy Potato Bites (15 ounces),tender shredded potatoes and creamy cheese coated in a crunchy beer batter, at 250 calories per serving; and BBQ Pork Sliders (8.8 ounces),hand-pulled pork tossed in a Budweiser BBQ sauce and then served on soft bun, with 15 grams of protein per serving. The meatballs, cheese sticks, cheese curds, pickles and potato bites can be prepared in a conventional oven, toaster oven, home fryer or air-fryer, while the BBQ Pork Sliders should be prepared in a microwave or oven. Budweiser’s appetizers have a suggested retail price of around $7.99 per SKU.