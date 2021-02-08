Bubbies Vegan Mochi

Premium frozen treat maker Bubbies Ice Cream, the No. 1 mochi brand in the natural channel, according to SPINS, has now debuted three nondairy flavors: Vegan Strawberry Mochi, Vegan Chocolate Mochi and Vegan Mango Mochi. Made with a base of velvety smooth coconut milk and wrapped in sweet rice-based dough, the varieties meet surging demand for plant-based products in the ice cream category, especially at a time when people are seeking indulgent comfort foods. Like all Bubbies products, the vegan mochis are made with only high-quality, real ingredients, including all-natural flavors and real fruit purée. What’s more, the Certified Vegan, gluten-free and Non-GMO Project Verified product contains just 80 calories per piece. The vegan mochi line retails for suggested retail price range $5.99-$6.99 per 6-count box; additionally, the Strawberry and Chocolate flavors are available in individually wrapped pieces in the bakery section at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide.