Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream - Now Individually Wrapped!

Bubbies individually wrapped mochi is bringing single servings of premium ice cream covered in thin, Hawaiian-inspired mochi rice doughs to freezers across the country! Bubbies’ individually wrapped Mochi Ice Cream ensures enhanced protection from environmental elements and cross contamination, in addition to increased product freshness longevity for the best taste and texture. In addition, our individually wrapped packaging uses 75 percent less plastic than the individually wrapped packaging of our leading competitor and provides customers with a more convenient way to enjoy this perfectly portioned treat on-the-go or at home.

Our delicious individually wrapped mochi ice cream is available in varieties such as Mango, Green Tea, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Triple Chocolate, Pistachio, Blood Orange, and Vanilla as well as Vegan Strawberry and Vegan Chocolate.

Contact our sales team at [email protected] to learn more about our mochi bar and mochi bin programs. Join the fastest growing segment in the frozen novelty category today!