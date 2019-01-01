Press enter to search
Close search

Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites

Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites

Known for its mochi offerings – treats made from Japanese pounded rice with an ice cream filling – Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts has creatively expanded its product portfolio to include Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites. The item offers premium ice cream wrapped in egg-free, safe-to-consumer edible cookie dough in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, Sugar Cookie and Birthday Cake. Gluten-free, non-GMO, featuring no rBST and containing 130 calories or fewer, Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites retail for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99 per 8-ounce box of six pieces.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Chobani Nut Butters