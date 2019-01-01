Known for its mochi offerings – treats made from Japanese pounded rice with an ice cream filling – Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts has creatively expanded its product portfolio to include Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites. The item offers premium ice cream wrapped in egg-free, safe-to-consumer edible cookie dough in four flavors: Chocolate Chip, Brownie Batter, Sugar Cookie and Birthday Cake. Gluten-free, non-GMO, featuring no rBST and containing 130 calories or fewer, Bubbies Cookie Dough Ice Cream Bites retail for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.99 per 8-ounce box of six pieces.