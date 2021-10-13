Bryan Adams Backing Plant-Based Dairy Alternative

Famed Canadian guitarist, singer and composer Bryan Adams has teamed up with bettermoo(d), a Vancouver-based dairy-alternative startup, to promote the company’s plant-based brand and transform the global food system.

“Fostering responsible eating habits, such as choosing plant-based dairy alternatives, is something that we can all do to help lessen animal cruelty and help our environment,” said Adams, a longtime committed vegan. “I’m excited to be invited to be a founding member of bettermoo(d) for those reasons.”

In response to rising interest in vegetarian, vegan and flexitarian lifestyles, bettermoo(d) is developing a line of alternative-to-dairy products that will encompass the full spectrum of traditional dairy products and emulate their flavor and texture. The dairy alternatives are infused with a proprietary blend of herbs, similar to those eaten by pasture-raised cows in the European Alps before the introduction of mass factory farming of cows for milk. The company’s first product, Moodrink, a plant-based milk alternative, is expected to launch throughout Canada this winter. The company also intends to further grow its product line by introducing additional dairy alternatives over the next 12 to 18 months.

“Being plant-based isn’t just a trend – it’s about making better choices,” noted bettermoo(d) CEO Nima Bahrami. “By creating great-tasting alternative dairy products made from sustainably sourced quality ingredients, we will make it easier for consumers to make these better choices.”

Adams joins such celebrities as Leonardo DiCaprio and Ellen Degeneres who are using their star power to tout certain grocery products and services that their proponents believe are better for the planet.