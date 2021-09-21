Celebs Join Shelf Engine's Fight to Combat Food Waste in Retail

Tech company Shelf Engine has attracted some big names who are passionate about eliminating food waste. Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Shaun White and Shawn Mendes — through a strategic round of funding alongside PLUS Capital — are teaming up with Shelf Engine as the company continues to expand its grocery order automation solution to retailers nationwide.

Shelf Engine helps the grocery industry reduce its environmental footprint via automation technology that applies advanced statistical models and artificial intelligence to deliver the ideal food order volume to drastically reduce food waste while increasing gross margins and sales.

"Every step we take to eliminate food waste is a step closer to solving food insecurity across the globe," DeGeneres said. "Shelf Engine is leading this fight against waste at retailers and grocery stores. The aim is to reduce the amount of fresh food that's thrown away every day. Portia and I are honored to partner with Shelf Engine."

Shelf Engine's solution guarantees the sale of every item that it orders for the retailer by buying back all unsold products and virtually eliminating the retailer's inventory risk. According to the company, retailers who use Shelf Engine's order automation solution reduce food waste by as much as 32% while benefiting from an average gross margin dollar expansion of more than 50%. Since its inception in 2016, Shelf Engine has helped retailers divert more than 1 million pounds of food waste from landfills.