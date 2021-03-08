Shelf Engine Brings in New President, CRO

To accommodate its rapid growth, Shelf Engine has hired Kane McCord as president and chief revenue officer (CRO). McCord brings nearly two decades of executive leadership to his new role and will be leading the sales, customer success, marketing, operations and shared services teams while reporting to Shelf Engine co-founder and CEO Stefan Kalb.

McCord joins Shelf Engine, whose technology helps grocers fight food waste, after spending the prior eight years at the cash-back rewards and payments app company Ibotta, holding the role of COO and leading the organization through its highest rate of growth in company history. During his tenure, the Denver-based company grew from pre-revenue to hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, and from fewer than 15 to more than 700 employees. McCord built and led the client teams responsible for establishing relationships with more than 1,300 CPG brands and leading retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Kroger and Target. Prior to Ibotta, McCord was an associate partner at McKinsey & Co., and holds a BS in finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Kane is joining Shelf Engine during a period of exponential growth and his background in retail and CPG will help us more rapidly expand to deliver increased sales, margin expansion and improved consumer experience for our retail partners while eliminating food waste and helping the environment," said Stefan Kalb, CEO of Seattle-based Shelf Engine.

In March, the company raised $41 million in a Series B funding round to enable the rapid expansion of its automated ordering solution to thousands of new stores.

"In my nearly 20 years in retail, CPG and consumer technology, I have yet to encounter a more exciting and transformational technology platform than Shelf Engine, and the entire company — from the executive leaders to the field team — is composed of some of the smartest, ambitious and most humble individuals I've ever met," McCord said. "With this team and our unrivaled technology, we're delivering increased sales at dramatically higher margins, and enabling a vastly better shopping experience; this unique value proposition is coveted by every leading retailer. The opportunity to deliver this magnitude of bottom-line impact for our retail customers while eliminating food and environmental waste is incredibly unique, and I'm grateful to be a part of this amazing organization."

"Kane has a deep understanding of the retailer pain points our technology solves, and his unique background of working with Fortune 500 brands and retailers and scaling a company from pre-revenue to unicorn status makes him a perfect fit for our leadership team," added Kalb.

Shelf Engine helps grocery stores increase profit margins and sales volume while reducing food and beverage waste. For example, Pennsylvania retailer Kimberton Whole Foods was able to increase sales by 42% using Shelf Engine’s predictive technology and automated ordering solution.