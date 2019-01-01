Brothers Ice Cream Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Brothers Ice Cream, known for its nostalgic ice cream treats, has launched Brownie Ice Cream Sandwiches featuring the company’s all-natural, ultra-premium ice cream, made with real California milk, sandwiched between two freshly baked brownies. The indulgent novelties are available in two flavors, Classic Vanilla Fudge Swirl and Mint Chocolate Chip, and contain 140 calories apiece. A 14-fluid-ounce box of four 3.5-fluid-ounce sandwiches retails for a suggested range of $4.49-$4.99, and the item is also available in 10-packs and club store 12-packs.