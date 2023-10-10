Brooklyn Chop House Dumplings

Brooklyn Chop House (BCH) Grocer, a Black-owned restaurant group distinguished by its innovative fusion of classic Asian cuisine with New York flair, has teamed with music legend and entrepreneur Patti LaBelle to get its signature dumplings into more than 1,000 Walmart stores exclusively across the United States. LaBelle brought the deal to Walmart through ZPAC, her company dedicated to placing minority companies’ products in big-box stores. Using the same recipes as the dumplings served at Brooklyn Chop House’s New York City restaurants, which offer a blend of Asian fusion, classic chophouse dishes and hip-hop culture under one roof, the no-MSG frozen product line comes in a variety of compelling options: Korean BBQ, Mac & Cheese, Chicken Parmesan, Bacon Cheeseburger, and even Chocolate Cake. A 7-ounce package of any variety retails for a suggested $5.47.