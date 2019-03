Bakkavor, a global provider of fresh prepared foods, has launched Breadeli, a brand of artisanal breads, in five flavors: Original, Basil Pesto, Garlic Butter, Italian Herb and Roaster Tomato. Featuring a surprisingly crisp crust and a light, airy and chewy interior, the breads start with a secret-recipe sourdough starter and end with a rich range of toppings infused with real herbs, spices and aged cheeses. A 7.05-ounce package retails for a suggested $2.99.