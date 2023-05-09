Latin-inspired brand Brazi Bites has launched a gluten-free Waffles line, inspired by the viral #WillitWaffle social media trend. Available in three flavors – first-to-market Cheesy Waffle (8.4 ounces), boasting an impressive 9 grams of protein, as well as traditional sweet Homestyle (7.4 ounces) and Blueberry (7.6 ounces) – Brazi Bites waffles are packed with protein and can be eaten any time of day. When Brazi Bites noticed that internet creators were putting its signature Brazilian Cheese Bread into waffle irons, the brand decided to take a closer look at the category and discovered that it could fill a need that wasn’t being met, as savory waffles weren’t available and gluten-free options were underwhelming on the taste front. Brazi Bites’ easy-to-make waffles can be taken straight from the freezer to the toaster, and they’ll be ready in minutes, with no waffle iron necessary. The product has a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 6-count box and is available exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market starting this month, with additional retailers to come next year. Brazi Bites’ core line of naturally gluten-free Latin-inspired products also includes Brazilian Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites and Empanadas.