Brazi Bites, a Latin-inspired, naturally gluten-free and better-for-you food maker, has now launched Pizza’nadas, an extension of its Empanadas line. Pizza’nadas consist of the same Brazilian cheese bread (pão de queijo) base, made from such clean ingredients as tapioca flour, eggs, cheese and milk, and then stuffed with fresh mozzarella, uncured pepperoni and tomato sauce for an authentic pizza flavor. Pizza’nadas go straight from the freezer to an oven or air fryer for a quick snack, appetizer or light meal that’s ready in minutes. Brazi Bites Pizza’nadas have a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 10-ounce pouch. The brand also recently launched a line of single-serve, gluten-free Homestyle Breakfast Sandwiches, available at select Target locations.