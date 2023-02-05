In response to consumer demand, Brazi Bites, a maker of Latin-inspired, better-for-you, naturally gluten-free foods, has now introduced its Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread flavor. Chosen by Brazi Bites fans through a 2022 social media campaign, the savory variety combines the trendy everything seasoning – crafted from sesame and poppy seeds, garlic, onion, and salt – with the brand’s familiar Cheddar and Parmesan cheeses for a crispy-on-the-outside, fluffy-on-the-inside snack, appetizer or light breakfast. Like all Brazi Bites products, the ready-in-minutes item is Certified Gluten-Free, grain- and soy-free, and made with simple, wholesome ingredients, including tapioca flour, a tasty alternative to wheat. Brazi Bites Everything Brazilian Cheese Bread has a suggested retail price of $7.49 per 11.5-ounce bag. It joins the brand’s core line of Brazilian Cheese Bread, Pizza Bites, Empanadas and Breakfast Sandwiches.