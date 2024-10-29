Bowman’s Market Rolls Out Instacart’s Caper Carts
“As a multigenerational, family-owned business, Bowman’s dedication to its customers and community informs every decision they make,” said Nick Nickitas, general manager, local independent grocery at San Francisco-based Instacart. “That’s why we’re thrilled to introduce Caper Carts at their cherished Utah location, enhancing their tech capabilities to offer customers a more personalized and efficient guest experience. We look forward to making shopping more interactive for Bowman’s customers, saving them time and money with digital coupons.”
In August of this year, Utah indie Davis Food & Drug began introducing Caper Carts at three locations in the towns of La Verkin, Roosevelt and Vernal.
Bowman’s Market has served the Kaysville community for more than 100 years, having opened its doors in 1913 in the small community of around 1,100 at that time. The present-day Bowman’s Market was built in 1996 and expanded in 2022.
Grocery technology company Instacart partners with more than 1,500 national, regional and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from 85,000-plus stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace.