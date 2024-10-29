Bowman’s Market Rolls Out Instacart’s Caper Carts

Bowman's Market, which has served the Kaysville, Utah, community for more than 100 years, is the latest retailer to launch Instacart's Caper Carts.

Independent grocer Bowman’s Market has become the latest food retailer to launch Caper Carts, Instacart’s AI-powered smart carts designed to enhance the in-store shopping experience and bridge the gap between in-store and online shopping, at its location in Kaysville, Utah. As of Oct. 28, the carts will allow Bowman’s customers to scan, bag and pay for their items, including produce and the retailer’s signature doughnuts, directly on the Caper Cart, streamlining the shopping process and eliminating the need to wait at a traditional checkout.

Caper Carts feature built-in, interactive touch screens that help customers navigate the store and enjoy a more personalized experience. The carts track spending for budget management, offer relevant product recommendations and find savings in real time with digital coupons. By offering this solution, Bowman’s aims to bring convenience and efficiency to its customers while maintaining its commitment to personalized, high-quality service. Caper Carts also integrate seamlessly with the indie’s Bonus rewards program, allowing customers to easily clip digital coupons and apply their savings as they shop.

“We’re always looking for new ways to improve the shopping experience for our community and the Caper Carts are a fantastic solution,” said Bowman’s CFO David Cook. “These carts not only make it easier and faster for our customers to shop but also allow us to continue providing the friendly, hands-on service that makes our store unique.”