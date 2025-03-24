For the first time in four years, Boursin Cheese has added a product innovation to its culinary-inspired lineup. Boursin Crumbles gives foodies an easy yet elevated way to add unique texture and bold flavor to their favorite meals. The convenient product line differs from the 2021 Boursin Bites snacking innovation in that the current offering was designed for shoppers seeking to enliven everyday dishes with a gourmet touch. When selecting the flavors for Boursin Crumbles, the brand chose Garlic & Fine Herbs, its most-loved flavor, made with its signature blend of garlic, fragrant parsley and mild chives, and Caramelized Onion & Herbs, a savory blend of cheese, onions and herbs that gained popularity during its limited release in 2021, prompting its addition to Boursin’s year-round lineup. A 4-ounce resealable container has a suggested retail price of $5.99. Boursin is part of Bel Brands USA, a subsidiary of Bel Group.