The No. 1 premium preserves brand in the United States, Bonne Maman, will debut Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread online and in select retailers this March. The smooth, creamy spread is made with simple ingredients, including a generous amount of hazelnuts, without any artificial flavors or additives, palm oil, high-fructose corn syrup, or added preservatives; offers a homemade taste; and can be used as an anytime snack or a recipe ingredient. The suggested retail price ranges for Bonne Maman Hazelnut Chocolate Spread are $6.49-$6.99 per8.8-ounce embossed glass jar and $8.49-$8.99 per 12.7-ounce embossed glass jar. Bonne Maman is a brand of Andros Foods, USA Inc. For customer inquiries on pricing, contact World Finer Foods at [email protected].