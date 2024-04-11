Capitalizing on the “bowl culture” embraced by fast-casual restaurants, ready-to-eat meal provider Bonduelle Americas has introduced a line of convenient Bistro Loaded Bowls made with fresh greens, more than 12 grams of protein, crunchy toppings and creamy dips. Each hearty bowl featured crunchy elements like seeds, nuts, and aromatic croutons to add crunchy texture, while zesty dressings unite all of the ingredients with bright, bold flavors. The line consists of Avocado Crunch with Grilled Chicken Bowl, featuring sunflower seeds, almonds and lemon pepper sourdough croutons; Lemon Mediterranean Style with Grilled Chicken Bowl, containing rich Kalamata olives and creamy feta cheese, in addition to crumbled croutons seasoned with cumin, coriander, and garlic falafel spice, with a hummus-style dressing; and Grilled Chicken and Guacamole Bowl, in which sweet roasted corn, crispy peppers, jalapeños and tortilla strips add kick and crunch to every bite. Each approximately 8-ounce bowl has a suggested retail price of $5.99. Already known on this side of the pond for its Ready-Pac Bistro salads, Bonduelle is now bringing its namesake brand to the United States for the first time with this line. Bonduelle Americas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Groupe Bonduelle, an established global brand with more than 170 years of heritage.