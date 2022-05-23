Bon Dévil Plant-Based Desserts

Bon Dévil offers decadently rich ganache desserts that target flexitarian and vegan shoppers. Made from coconuts, the 100% plant-based refrigerated product line consists of four flavors: Chocolate Ganache (100 calories per serving), Vanilla Ganache (110 calories per serving), Caramelized Banana Ganache (100 calories per serving) and Salted Caramel Chocolate Ganache (120 calories per serving). Each vegan-certified, kosher dessert contains no dairy, gluten or GMOs. A 4-pack of 1.6-ounce cups of any flavor retails for a suggested $3.99.