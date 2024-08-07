 Skip to main content

The No. 1 fastest-growing frozen beverage, Bobabam, has now launched Bobabam Refreshers. The instant boba drink kit brand’s latest product line introduces four fruity caffeine-free flavors – Peach Mango (9.0 ounces), Lychee Guava (6.9 ounces), Green Apple (9.0 ounces) and Juicy Grape (9.0 ounces) — designed to mix with water, sparkling water or tea, offering endless opportunities for customization. Enabling a boba shop experience at home, Refreshers provides light, thirst-quenching boba options, along with the clear tapioca pearls preferred by consumers. To prepare a beverage in the line; cut open the packet and squeeze contents into a microwavable cup; microwave for 60 seconds; pour the contents into a glass with ice; add 1 cup of water, sparkling water or tea; stir and enjoy. Bobabam Refreshers have a suggested retail price of $7.99 per box of three packs of any variety, accompanied by compostable straws, and are now available nationwide.

