Bob Evans is enabling consumers to experience a fresh spin on an old favorite with the rollout of Bob Evans Queso Macaroni & Cheese, which aims to meet younger consumers’ desire for variety and bold flavors in their comfort food. Inspired by the classic Tex-Mex dish, this latest addition to the brand’s macaroni-and-cheese portfolio offers rich, creamy queso; hints of spice; and fresh green and red peppers to bring zesty, authentic flavors to any meal occasion. The item boasts real ingredients, is ready after just five minutes in the microwave, and comes in a convenient heat-and-eat 20-ounce package retailing for a suggested $4.99. Maker of the No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides, Bob Evans Farms is owned by Post Holdings Inc., a CPG holding company.