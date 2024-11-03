Recently launched vegetable sides from Bob Evans, America’s No. 1-selling refrigerated dinner sides brand, require no prep work, are ready in just five minutes, and add a pop of color and flavor to any meal. Made with real vegetables, Farmhouse Favorites make it a snap to add nutritious veggies to dinner, with three options available: Sweet Corn with Chipotle Butter Sauce, featuring flavorful sweet and smoky notes; Carrots with Sweet Butter Sauce, delivering a suitable accompaniment for home-cooked comfort fare; and Green Beans with Herb Butter Sauce, offering a savory dinnertime accompaniment. Making use of the brand’s innovative cooking and packaging technology, the vacuum-sealed sides retain their restaurant-style flavors and ensure a crisp texture. As the veggies warm up in the microwave, the packaging will whistle, letting consumers know when the dish is ready. Bob Evans Farmhouse Favorites are now available in the refrigerated aisle of select Kroger locations and will roll out to grocery retailers nationwide in August 2024. The suggested retail price for a 16-ounce package of any Farmhouse Favorites selection is $6.99.