Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Yogurt Alternative

Blue Diamond, the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, has expanded into the nondairy yogurt-alternative category, where demand is surging, with Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative. The rich, creamy product is available by itself or paired with crunchy Blue Diamond almond toppings: Toasted Almonds, Honey Roasted Almonds & Granola, Chocolate Almonds & Chocolate Chips, Coconut Almonds & Chocolate Chips, Blueberry Almonds & Oat Clusters, and Sea Salt Caramel & Pretzel. Each variety is free from such allergens as lactose and soy, as well as being a good source of calcium. A 5.3-ounce single-serve container with a serving of vanilla-flavored Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative and a unique sidecar of toppings retails for a suggested $2.20, while a 24-ounce size in Original or Vanilla flavors has a suggested retail price of $5.75.