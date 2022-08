The latest transparent, traceable and responsibly sourced seafood product from Blue Circle, the easy-to-prepare Salmon Hot Dog is made with 96% premium Norwegian salmon sustainably raised on a generations-old family farm and 4% herbs and spices. Featuring no added hormones, antibiotics, nitrates or preservatives, each protein- and omega-3-packed hot dog has a plant-based casing. A 9.5-ounce package of five fully cooked hot dogs has a suggested retail price of $11.99.