Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs Scoopables and Sandwiches

Famed ice cream maker Blue Bunny, a brand of Wells Enterprises, has joined forces with Stuffed Puffs Filled Marshmallows to develop a line of frozen treats, the first of which is Blue Bunny Stuffed Puffs scoopables, combining Blue Bunny’s signature frozen dairy dessert with Stuffed Puffs’ Filled Marshmallows in three fun flavors – S’mores, Cookies ’N Creme, and Birthday Cake – retailing for a suggested price of $4.48 per 46-fluid-ounce container and available exclusively at Walmart. This month, the collaboration also extends to sandwiches, delivering a frozen experience that evokes nights around the campfire with Classic S’mores and Salted Caramel S’mores varieties. A 4-pack of 4-fluid-ounce Stuffed Puffs Sandwiches of either variety has a suggested retail price of $4.98 at Walmart and grocery stores.