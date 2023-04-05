Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat Meals Coming to NYC

Meal kit provider Blue Apron and DashMart by DoorDash Inc. have expanded the availability of Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals to 11 markets, including New York City.

owned and operated by DoorDash, DashMart is a grocery store and warehousing service that sells a wide variety of products, from fresh meats, produce and baked goods to household essentials, personal care items, medicine and more.

“The expansion of our partnership with DashMart by DoorDash into additional markets follows a successful pilot program that we launched in Philadelphia last year,” said John Adler, SVP of physical product of New York-based Blue Apron. “These types of strategic partnerships are an important market opportunity for us to expand our reach and provide customers with access to our products without a subscription. We’re committed to providing them with even more convenient ways to bring Blue Apron into their kitchens each week.”

Blue Apron debuted its Heat & Eat products in September 2021. Based on some of its best-selling and top-rated dishes, Heat & Eat products are prepared, single-serving meals that are ready in 5 minutes or less. Whether customers are looking for a last-minute dinner option for one or to complement a grocery order, Blue Apron designed Heat & Eat meals to make mealtime a bit easier.

In addition to New York City, Blue Apron’s Heat & Eat meals are available for delivery in eligible cities in New Jersey, Virginia, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, Blue Apron recently reported net revenue for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 of $106.8 million, relatively flat to $107 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. According to the company, it was affected by a decline in customers and orders, but the loss was partly offset by an increase in average order value, which reflects the pricing increases introduced in the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, as well as ongoing product innovation and variety. Net revenue decreased 3% sequentially, mainly driven by a decline in customers and orders, in addition to typical seasonal trends in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $13.5 million, compared with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $17.9 million in 4Q21.

In line with the company’s comments in its previous quarter, Blue Apron isn’t providing any forward-looking guidance at this time. The company remains focused on achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability and stabilizing its overall balance sheet and liquidity position.