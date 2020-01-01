Press enter to search
Blount’s Family Kitchen Line Extension

Blount Fine Foods has introduced two more options to its Blount’s Family Kitchen line of premium comfort meals: Chicken, Bacon & Noodles in a Ranch Style Sauce, consisting of chunks of chicken and curly noodles in a creamy white sauce with bacon pieces and flecks of dill, and Chicken & Penne with Marinara Sauce, featuring white meat chicken and penne pasta in a creamy parmesan tomato sauce with hints of basil and oregano. Both microwaveable additions are made with chicken that has been raised without antibiotics. The grab-and-go meals, which come in single-serve bowls suitable for lunch, dinner or snacking, come fully cooked and ready to heat and eat in less than three minutes. Blount had undertaken a nine-month market test of four of Blount’s Family Kitchen recipes with a major Midwest grocer, the results of which exceeded expectations and paved the way for the additional recipes that have now launched. The suggested retail price is $5.99 per 12-ounce meal.

 

