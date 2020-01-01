Press enter to search
Close search

Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits

Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits

Prepackaged frozen smoothie kits from Blendtopia let consumers craft nutritious smoothies in one simple step — they just blend the contents of a pouch with 12 ounces of liquid. Packed with such superfood staples as chia seeds, goji berries and wheatgrass, the Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, gluten- and soy-free kits come in five varieties -- Glow (pineapples, bananas, mangos, spinach); Detox (pineapples, celery, bananas, kale, spinach, lemon, cayenne); Immunity (pineapples, strawberries, bananas, blueberries); Strength (pineapples, bananas, spinach, avocados); and Energy (pineapples, bananas, blueberries, coconut, cinnamon) -- with Keto Smoothies due in 2021. The suggested retail price per 7-ounce Superfood Smoothie Kit is $7.49.

 

Related Topics

Other Popular Products

Fairlife Light Ice Cream

Nestlé Toll House Funfetti Morsels

Tree Top Fruit+Water Pouches