Blendtopia Superfood Smoothie Kits

Prepackaged frozen smoothie kits from Blendtopia let consumers craft nutritious smoothies in one simple step — they just blend the contents of a pouch with 12 ounces of liquid. Packed with such superfood staples as chia seeds, goji berries and wheatgrass, the Certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project verified, vegan, gluten- and soy-free kits come in five varieties -- Glow (pineapples, bananas, mangos, spinach); Detox (pineapples, celery, bananas, kale, spinach, lemon, cayenne); Immunity (pineapples, strawberries, bananas, blueberries); Strength (pineapples, bananas, spinach, avocados); and Energy (pineapples, bananas, blueberries, coconut, cinnamon) -- with Keto Smoothies due in 2021. The suggested retail price per 7-ounce Superfood Smoothie Kit is $7.49.