Our award-winning Black Creek® Cheddar Cheese with Parmesan Notes is a smooth, creamy Cheddar cheese carefully blended with deliciously subtle notes of nutty Parmesan to create mouthwatering matrimony. The mix of Cheddar and Parmesan flavors makes this cheese perfect for flavorful grilled cheese sandwiches, rich macaroni and cheese and decadent cheese boards. Pair it with fruity whites and reds or Ales to enhance the complex flavors of this dynamic blend.