BJ’s Enhances Investor Relations With New Hire

BJ's Wholesale Club has hired Catherine Park as VP, investor relations, to provide strategic counsel to the executive leadership team in managing the organization’s investor relations activities.

Most recently, Park was executive director of investor relations at MGM Resorts International, where she oversaw the investor relations efforts of the company’s multifaceted structure and led its quarterly earnings process. Prior to that, she was VP, corporate banking at JPMorgan Chase, where she directed pitches and executions, including syndicated finance for public and private companies in a diverse range of industries. Park holds a bachelor of science degree in operations research from Columbia University.

“We remain committed to stakeholder engagement and enhancing our investor relations initiatives,” said Laura Felice, EVP and CFO at BJ’s. “Catherine’s broad financial and investor management experience will help elevate our buy- and sell-side relationships while providing our executive leadership team with trusted counsel on a range of activities, including quarterly earnings.”

“I’m excited to join the team at BJ’s and help elevate its presence with investors while helping to guide and facilitate the company’s IR activities,” noted Park. “BJ’s has a strong reputation, and I look forward to working alongside this first-class team to drive transformation.”

Park started her new position on Feb. 21.

Meanwhile, BJ’s will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 prior to the market open on March 3. For its third quarter ended Oct. 30, the warehouse club operator grew sales, revenue, profit, membership size, own- brands penetration and its digital business during a blockbuster period.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates more than 220 clubs and 157 BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.