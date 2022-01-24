BJ’s on the March in Michigan

BJ’s Wholesale Club is expanding its footprint in Michigan, opening its latest location in the state capital of Lansing. The new membership warehouse club at 825 N. Marketplace Blvd will welcome shoppers starting Friday, Jan. 28.

Reflecting the different ways that today’s consumers browse and buy, BJ’s is offering curbside pickup, in-store pickup, same-day delivery and delivery from its website, in addition to traditional in-club shopping. Members also have the option of using BJ’s ExpressPay service that allows users to scan their cart and pay for purchases through the retailer’s app.

Among other features, this location includes an assortment of fresh foods and produce, a full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies, seasonal items and locally-sourced products. A variety of personal and household goods are available as well, such as home décor items, apparel, tech products and toys.

The site also includes a BJ’s fuel station. Members can get extra savings by enrolling in the company’s fuel saver program.

“We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Lansing and the surrounding community. We can’t wait for our doors to open on Friday and serve our members and community in this new year,” said Nick Salowich, the Lansing club manager.

Coinciding with the grand opening, BJ’s is offering discounted memberships to new shoppers.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s Wholesale Club now operates more than 224 clubs and 150-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.