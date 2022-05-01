BJ’s Warehouse Club Goes Long in New York

BJ’s Wholesale Club is widening its footprint in the New York City metropolitan area with the opening of a new location in Commack, N.Y. The club store, which opens on Jan. 7 at 2 Veterans Memorial Highway, is the 12th BJ’s site in Long Island.

The latest location includes a variety of fresh foods and produce, full-service deli, household essentials, pet supplies and various exclusive offerings. An assortment of local products is also available.

To make the shopping experience easy and convenient for members, the Commack store features BJ’s ExpressWay service that enables customers to scan their cart and pay for their items through the retailer’s app. This location also provides curbside pickup, in-store pickup and same-day delivery.

In addition to a limited-time “founding member” deal for local consumers, BJ’s is offering a one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership with easy renewal for $25. For $65, shoppers can register for a one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards membership, which also includes 2% cash back on most purchases.

“We’re looking forward to bringing BJ’s outstanding offerings to Commack and the surrounding community. We can’t wait for our doors to open on Friday and serve our members and community in this new year,” said Dan Smith, club manager of the BJ’s Wholesale Club in Commack.

BJ’s plans to open several other club stores in 2022, including two locations set to welcome shoppers this month in Port Charlotte, Fla., and Lansing, Mich.

Westborough, Mass.-based BJ’s Wholesale Club now operates more than 224 clubs and 150-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2021 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.