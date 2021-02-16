BJ’s Adds Shopping App Features

BJ’s Wholesale Club has introduced new features on its mobile app, with the goal of making it easier for members to seamlessly shop and save. The revamped app now offers a refreshed homepage where members can reorder products, clip digital coupons, and shop using such digital services as same-day delivery, buy online, pick up in-club and curbside pickup.

“The BJ’s app is the easiest way to get the most out of your BJ’s membership, from clipping coupons and tracking your savings to reordering your favorite items and discovering deals,” noted Monica Schwartz, BJ’s SVP, chief digital officer. “These exciting app features are the latest example of how we continue to invest in our digital experience and platforms to make it even more convenient to shop at BJ’s.”

Whether they’re shopping from home or one of the retailer’s clubs, members are now able to create and manage weekly grocery lists within the BJ’s app. Members can also find nearby clubs, look at BJ’s Gas prices and check in to retrieve a curbside pickup order. Among the app’s other new features are simpler search and scan functionality, personalized product recommendations, and seamless navigation to discover deals and products.

The BJ’s app is available for both iOS and Android devices, and members can download it at the App Store or Google Play.

For its third quarter ended Oct. 31, BJ’s reported that digitally enabled sales rose 200% compared with the prior year, which, although a deceleration from the second quarter, when the retailer posted digitally enabled sales growth of more than 300%, was still an impressive increase.

Westborough, Massachusetts-based BJ's Wholesale Club operates 219 clubs and 148 BJ's Gas locations in 17 states. The company is No. 27 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.