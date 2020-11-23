Loblaw Continues to Revolutionize Canadian Health Care

Continuing on its quest to be a one-stop digital health solution provider, Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is making its PC Health app available for more Canadians by expanding it to Alberta.

First launched in Atlantic Canada in October, the app is designed to empower Canadians with convenient access to health care resources and support. Albertans can log on to the PC Health app to get health or nutrition guidance via live chat with a registered nurse or dietitian, see their personal health goals and work to meet them through daily activities outlined in a variety of health programs.

Loblaw has leveraged its expertise in food and nutrition along with experience in health care and pharmacy through Shoppers Drug Mart Inc., the licensor of full-service retail drug stores operating under the name Shoppers Drug Mart (Pharmaprix in Québec).

"Since launching in Atlantic Canada, we've had really great feedback from customers who are interacting with both the care teams and health care programs and have been excited by how helpful they are in meeting their specific needs," said Jeff Leger, president, Shoppers Drug Mart.

In third quarter 2020, Loblaw’s Drug retail (Shoppers Drug Mart) same-store sales growth was 6.1%, with pharmacy same-store sales growth of 10.3% and front-store same-store sales growth of 2.4%.

The technology and digital health expertise behind the PC Health app was made possible by a partnership with health operating system technology provider, League.

"We are excited to be working with Loblaw on this meaningful project," said Michael Serbinis, founder and CEO, League. "The health care system is a complex web of information, providers and insurers. The PC Health app will help address these issues and provide a new personalized ‘front door’ to health care. Thousands of people already use League every day to manage their health and get support, we're thrilled to now be able to help thousands more."

League was recently announced as one of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 companies. Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program recognizes technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. League ranks 5th with 7,694% revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. League also ranked at number 30 on the Deloitte North American Technology Fast 500.

The PC Health app is available now in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta in both English and French. Loblaw plans to expand nationally over the coming months while also adding features and functionality to the app to include services such as virtual physician care and digital pharmacy.

The retailer posted a 6.9% year-over-year revenue gain in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, reaching approximately $11.9 billion. Online sales grew by 175% across the company's grocery, pharmacy and apparel e-commerce platforms. The platform was expanded in the quarter to include front-store items from the Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix pharmacies.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. operates 2,431 stores in Canada. The Brampton, Ontario-based company is No. 13 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2020 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.