Conagra’s iconic Birds Eye brand has launched the OvenRoasters Sheet Pan Vegetables line, which aims to make it easier than ever to roast vegetables. Pre-seasoned with sea salt, black pepper and herbs to achieve a satisfyingly crispy texture on a single sheet pan, the varieties are Broccoli & Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts & Carrots, Red Potatoes & Onions, and Sweet Potatoes, Carrots & Red Potatoes. Birds Eye OvenRoasters are available in a 14-ounce bag in the frozen vegetable aisle at retailers nationwide.