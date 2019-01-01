Press enter to search
Close search

Birds Eye OvenRoasters

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Birds Eye OvenRoasters

Birds Eye OvenRoasters

Conagra’s iconic Birds Eye brand has launched the OvenRoasters Sheet Pan Vegetables line, which aims to make it easier than ever to roast vegetables. Pre-seasoned with sea salt, black pepper and herbs to achieve a satisfyingly crispy texture on a single sheet pan, the varieties are Broccoli & Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts & Carrots, Red Potatoes & Onions, and Sweet Potatoes, Carrots & Red Potatoes. Birds Eye OvenRoasters are available in a 14-ounce bag in the frozen vegetable aisle at retailers nationwide.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products