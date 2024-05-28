Big Mozz, maker of the first-ever premium mozzarella stick and a staple at food festivals, arenas and stadiums, has now launched Big Mozz Sticks in the frozen aisle. Big Mozz Sticks are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, including whole milk mozzarella breaded and seasoned with fresh garlic, parsley and Pecorino Romano cheese, for the biggest mozzarella sticks on the market, with the biggest cheese pull, according to the brand. The sticks go from freezer to oven or air fryer in minutes, resulting in a cheesy, crispy snack. A 13.44-ounce box retails for a suggested $9.99.