 Skip to main content

Big Mozz Sticks

Brand already a staple at food festivals, arenas and stadiums
Big Mozz Sticks Main Image

Big Mozz, maker of the first-ever premium mozzarella stick and a staple at food festivals, arenas and stadiums, has now launched Big Mozz Sticks in the frozen aisle. Big Mozz Sticks are made with fresh, high-quality ingredients, including whole milk mozzarella breaded and seasoned with fresh garlic, parsley and Pecorino Romano cheese, for the biggest mozzarella sticks on the market, with the biggest cheese pull, according to the brand. The sticks go from freezer to oven or air fryer in minutes, resulting in a cheesy, crispy snack. A 13.44-ounce box retails for a suggested $9.99.

 

 

Other Popular Products

Minute Rice Cups Additional Flavors

Minute Rice Additional Flavors Teaser

Harvest Snaps Kids Crispy Fruit Snacks

Harvest Snaps Kids Combo Teaser

Big Mozz Sticks

Big Mozz Sticks Teaser

For More Details

$9.99

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds