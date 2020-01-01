Better Natured Hair Care Products

Henkel’s Zotos Professional division has introduced Better Natured, a prestige brand with naturally derived formulations that are developed and tested by stylists to deliver professional-level performance. Tested in a Certified Green Circle Salon, Better Natured is free from 12 ingredient taboos: silicones, parabens, SLS/SLES sulfates (sodium lauryl sulfate and sodium laureth sulfate), petrolatum, mineral oil, phthalates, gluten, animal-by-products, chemical sunscreens, microbeads, BPA and formaldehyde-releasing agents. The brand’s vegan formulas contain a triple plant milk blend of Tahitian palm, orchid and coconut milk, and are never tested on animals. Coinciding with the launch, Better Natured has teamed with celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis as the brand’s lead ambassador, as well as working with international recycling leader TerraCycle on the Better Natured Recycling Program, a free recycling initiative ensuring that the packaging for the hair care product line is diverted from landfills and nationally recyclable, among other efforts. The brand offers 12 hair care and styling products, with shampoos and conditioners retailing for a suggested $20, while treatments and styling products each go for a suggested $22, and a color range set to launch in June. All come in post-consumer recycled PET plastic packaging.