Mount Prospect, Ill.-based R&B Foods has unveiled its line of Bertolli Rustic Cut Pasta Sauces, designed to deliver a truly chunky sauce to lovers of Italian food. Bertolli Rustic Cut Pasta Sauces come in four delicious varieties, including: Marinara with Traditional Vegetables, Spicy Marinara with Traditional Vegetables, Roasted Garlic Marinara with Garden Vegetables, and Sweet Peppers and Portobello Mushrooms. All varieties retail for $3.99 per 24-ounce glass jar.