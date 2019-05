Taking home cooks’ meals up a notch, Bennett’s Compound Butters, from Bennett’s Butter Co., come in six on-trend gourmet flavors: Cinnamon + Brown Sugar, Everything Bagel Butter, Roasted Garlic, Blueberry, Mushroom, and Sriracha Jalapeno. Bennett’s Butter can be used for everything from a marinade to roasted potatoes, popcorn seasoning or a simple spread for toast. A 6-ounce cup retails for a suggested $6.50.