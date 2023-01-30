Ben & Jerry’s Topped Additional Flavors

Ice cream maker extraordinaire Ben & Jerry’s has added two more flavors, Bossin’ Cream Pie and Raspberry Cheesecake, to its fan-favorite Topped collection, whose offerings feature a decadent top layer of chocolatey ganache. While Bossin’ Cream Pie provides classic doughnut taste through a milk chocolate ganache layer over vanilla custard ice cream with cake pieces and pastry cream swirls, Raspberry Cheesecake begins with a top layer of white chocolatey ganache and graham cracker crumble, under which waits cheesecake ice cream with graham cracker pieces and rich raspberry swirls. Both flavors are available in pints retailing for a suggested price range of $5.99-$6.49.