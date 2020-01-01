All-natural, semi-soft Belletoile Creamy Slices are made in accordance with the cheesemaking techniques of the French brand’s well-regarded soft-ripened cheese, but the aging room is bypassed and the curds are pressed for a clean taste and distinctively creamy texture. Reflecting the ongoing trend for convenience and differentiation in the specialty cheese deli case, the Certified Non-GMO cheese is made with just three ingredients, including fresh cow’s milk delivered daily from neighboring dairies in France’s northeastern Lorraine region, and can be used in both hot and cold dishes. A freshness-preserving 5.29-ounce resealable package has a suggested retail price range of $4.99-$5.99.