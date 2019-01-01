Belle Chevre Cream Cheese Savory Flavors

Adding to its portfolio of creatively flavored cream cheeses, which consists of Pumpkin Spice, Cinnamon, Coffee, Fig and Honey, alongside its Original offering, Belle Chevre has introduced Garden Veggie and Roasted Red Pepper varieties. Garden Veggie is handcrafted with all-natural ingredients, in common with the company’s other products, and features a medley of carrots, onions and tomatoes, while the mild, subtly sweet Roasted Red Pepper contains lightly spicy red pimiento pepper inclusions. According to Belle Chevre, its line of all-natural cream cheese delivers 2.5 times more protein, less fat and less cholesterol than regular cheeses. A 6-ounce tub of either variety retails for a suggested $3.99.