Bell & Evans Pre-Seasoned Ground Chicken

Bell & Evans has launched premium pre-seasoned ready-to-cook fresh ground chicken products in two varieties: Tacos de México and Herbs D’Italia. The versatile, allergen-free products are made from 100% dark meat for richer flavor and seasoned with quality spices, saving consumers thought and time during meal prep. Tacos de México is seasoned with a spice blend including chili pepper, cumin, black pepper and oregano, while Herbs D’Italia contains such spices as garlic, basil, thyme and oregano. In the six months from concept to launch, Bell & Evans tested 20 spice variations within six flavor profiles to arrive at the two custom spice blends featured in the line. Additionally, with the launch, Bell & Evans has introduced a smaller vacuum-sealed tray for its entire ground chicken line. The tray contains 1 pound of ground chicken, taking up 35% less space in the retail case. The BPA-free, recyclable trays nest together neatly when stacked, freeze well, and don’t contain a “diaper,” thanks to 100% Air Chill processing, while the vacuum seal maintains product freshness and helps draw the seasoning all the way through the meat for better flavor. The suggested retail price for either variety is $6.99.